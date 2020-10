Johnny Benita NautaFayetteville— Of Agat, was called to Heaven on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 67.In his new life, he now joins his Parents: Ignacio C. Salas, Emelia Nauta Castro; Parent-in-Law: Jose Blas Reyes; Sister/Brothers: Juana S. Terlaje, August F. Nauta, Norbert James Nauta, Victor F. Nauta, James A. Salas, David A. Salas, Jose A. Salas, Juan A. Salas, Joaquin Alig SalasHe will always be remembered by his Wife: Doris R. Nauta; Children, their Spouses and Grandchildren: Emily Mae & Mark S. Carter (Sam, Mark, Jr., Ashley); John Vincent Nauta & Andria Millie; Michael Ray & Bernadette Nauta (Myles, Levi); Rebecca R. Davis (Kayden); Gina M. & John Verton (Ava, Jasmine, Teagan, Owen); Reared Children & family: Jennifer & Kenny Faircloth (Logan, Justin, Jordan, Jasmine), Jessica N. & Brandon Boone (Journey, Jazelle, Jeremiah), Casondra N. & June Brown (Emalia) He will also be missed by his Brothers/Sisters: Tomas Castro, Rosario C. Atalig, Elaine & Kin Lizama, Ovita Nauta, Dorothy & Fred Fergurgur, Estella Salas, Beverly Salas, Juanita Salas, Mother-In-Law: Jesusa Aguon Reyes, Sisters-In-Law: Trudy Nauta, Lilliemae Cundiff Nauta, Janie Nauta, Mary R. Mafnas, Arlene R. & Stephen Unpingco, Junie R. & Dale Peterson, Janice R. & Dennis Lock, Tricia R. & Raymond Souza And by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Mass is being offered at Good Shepherd Church in Hope Mills. On October 13, 2020 mass is at 12:00 pm.