Johnny Curtis Horne Sr.
Johnny Curtis Horne, Sr.
Stedman—Mr. Johnny Curtis Horne, Sr., 74 passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. G.C. Hughes. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 2:50 pm Saturday at the church prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Avery Horne and Bernice Raynor.
He was the service manager for Horne's Furniture Store for over 30 years; and he was also a United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Faye Horne; daughter, Myra Boahn & husband, Mike; son, Johnny Horne, Jr. & wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Michael Boahn, Jr., Ashley Boahn, David Boahn & wife, Haley, Kaleb Horne and Zach Davis; great-grandchildren, Hailey Floyd, Josh Autry, Katie Boahn, Riley Boahn, Kayleigh Brown, Susan Boahn Taylor and Hailey Boahn; and a sister, Joann Creswell.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
OCT
10
Burial
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
