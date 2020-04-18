|
Johnny Daniel Davis
Hope Mills—Johnny Daniel Davis, 71, passed away April 15, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
He leaves his wife of 53 years, Diane Phelps Davis; his son, Johnny Daniel Davis Jr; his daughter, Lynn Martin; and his four grandchildren, Kelsey Davis, Carli Davis, Zoe Martin, and Chloe Martin. He also leaves behind two sisters, Ruthene Hayes and Dorothy Pittman. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lovely Mae Davis Sellers and his father, Dannie Davis.
In his early years, Mr. Davis attended and graduated from Massey Hill High School. He participated in the FBLA Club.
Shortly after graduation, Mr Davis was drafted into the Army and served for three years, finishing his career as an E5. He served in the Vietnam War for one year.
Mr. Davis later joined James C. Greene Insurance Co and worked as an insurance adjuster for 10 years. He medically retired from James C. Greene due to heart conditions.
He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy for 17 years, where he was a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and a member of the choir. Johnny loved to sing and often said that he could sing any part: soprano, alto, tenor, or bass. It just depended on who he stood beside.
Johnny loved music, especially the 50's and 60's eras. He often sang songs around the house such as Poison Ivy, Sixteen Tons, and Blue Suede Shoes. He also enjoyed bluegrass and often joined his best friends for weekend concerts. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, taking them to the library and getting gyros afterward.
Johnny Davis will be truly missed by his family and many friends.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020