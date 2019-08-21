|
|
Johnny Earl Sappington, Jr.
Ashburn, GA. —Johnny Earl Sappington, Jr., 65 of Ashburn passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence.
Johnny was born in Hope Mills, North Carolina on July 3, 1954 to the late Johnny Earl, Sr. and Marion Louise Easterling Sappington. He served his country with honor in the United States Army having enlisted during Vietnam War. Soon after he enlisted, the war ended and he was stationed in Korea for some time. After his service in the Army ended he worked at Robins Air Force Base.
He is survived by his sons, Paul Sappington of Lenoir City, Tennessee and Andrew (Brandy) Sappington of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; brothers, Samuel Sappington, David Sappington, Daniel Sappington and Joseph Sappington. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be private and held at a later date.
Perry Funeral Chapel of Ashburn, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019