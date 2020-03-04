Home

FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
Johnny Lee Brigman Sr.


1933 - 2020
Johnny Lee Brigman Sr. Obituary
Johnny Lee Brigman, Sr.
Fairmont—Mr. Johnny Lee Brigman, Sr., age 86, of Fairmont, NC, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Greenbrier Assisted Living Facility in Fairmont, NC. He was born in Robeson County on October 10, 1933 to the late Frank Brigman and the late Maude Owens Brigman.
He is survived by two sons, Johnny Lee Brigman, Jr. of Clarkton, NC and John Gregory Brigman of Lumberton, NC, and a daughter, Angela Parker of Lumberton, NC.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 PM at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. 5th Street in Lumberton, NC. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the chapel. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in St. Pauls, NC.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
