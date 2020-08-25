Johnny R. Vaughn, Sr.Fayetteville—Retired Army MSG Johnny Ray Vaughn, Sr., age 88 of 1856 Broadell Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on August 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Mary; children, Johnny R. Vaughn, Jr. (Robin), Ronald L. Vaughn, Joseph W. Vaughn (Annie), Marsitta M. Butler (James) and Melissa J. Basnight (Shelton); sisters, Christine Vaughn, Sally A. Pettigrew and Mary E. Moore (Vanton); eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.