Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Old Bluff Cemetery
Wade, NC
View Map

Johnny Ray Kriner


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Ray Kriner Obituary
Johnny Ray Kriner
Fayetteville—Johnny Ray Kriner, 75, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his daughter, Sheila Norkett (Darryl); two grandsons, Alex Norkett and John David Norkett (Crystal); two great grandchildren, John Jr. and Bentley; three sisters, Carolyn Pendergraph, Sue Delaney (Billy) and Lillian Kriner and his brother, Charlie Kriner (Evelyn).
Johnny enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and he will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Thursday, March 26. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 27 in Rogers and Breece Chapel at 1 PM with Pastors Jerry Parsons, Rufus Autry, and John Blackman officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Old Bluff Cemetery in Wade, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -