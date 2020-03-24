|
Johnny Ray Kriner
Fayetteville—Johnny Ray Kriner, 75, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his daughter, Sheila Norkett (Darryl); two grandsons, Alex Norkett and John David Norkett (Crystal); two great grandchildren, John Jr. and Bentley; three sisters, Carolyn Pendergraph, Sue Delaney (Billy) and Lillian Kriner and his brother, Charlie Kriner (Evelyn).
Johnny enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and he will be dearly missed.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Thursday, March 26. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 27 in Rogers and Breece Chapel at 1 PM with Pastors Jerry Parsons, Rufus Autry, and John Blackman officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Old Bluff Cemetery in Wade, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020