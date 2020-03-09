|
Johnsie H. Gantt
Sanford—Mrs. Johnsie Hughes Gantt, age 69 of 2035 Long Point Trail, Sanford, NC departed this life on March 5, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the First Baptist Church in Fayetteville NC. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. She is survived by: son, Jerome (Paquita) Gantt; two grandchildren, Eva Gantt and Sasha Gantt; brother-in-law, Ronald Gantt and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020