Johnsie R. Douglas
Raeford—
Mrs. Johnsie Richardson Douglas of Raeford went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday February 17, 2020 at the age of 87.
Mrs. Douglas was born October 12, 1932 in Moore County to the late William D. Richardson and Sadie Peele Richardson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Douglas.
Johnsie was a member of Raeford First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 54 years and volunteer and supported of the First Baptist Church Christian Academy. Her love for children was also demonstrated with 20 years of service in the Hoke County Schools as a teacher assistance. She was active with Meals on Wheels, Raeford Hoke Museum, Open Arms Retirement Home and the Home Extension Club.
Mrs. Douglas is survived by her husband James E. Douglas of Raeford, NC; a daughter Carolyn D. Caddell of Raeford, NC.; two sons Allen K. Douglas and wife Debra of Raeford, Richard S. Douglas of Carthage, NC.; a sister Sally Thomas of Southern Pines, NC.; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 10:00 until 11:00 am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Raeford Baptist Church, 333 North Main Street, Raeford.
A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Reverend Tom Lee officiating.
A private burial will be in Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 333 North Main Street, Raeford, NC 28376.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020