Joi LaShae Summers
Fayetteville—Joi LaShae Summers (Green), 30, of Fayetteville made her transition on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Ishmael; son, Isiah; daughter, Zion; and son, Jeidon Summers; mother, Dawn Green; father, Gregory Green; brother, DeShawn Coley-Harvey; brother, Tariq Green; maternal grandmother, Mary Fountain; her in-laws Cicero and Elaine Summers of Fayetteville; one aunt, Rev. Juanita Marie Kirkland (Benjamin); two uncles, Leonard Coley Jr (Gwen), of Virginia and Lance Coley, of Virginia. She also had a host of cousins, nieces and close friends.
Joi graduated from Pine Forest High School. She also received her Associates Degree in Business Administration from Miller Motte College. She cherished being a wife and a mother. Joi had the strength and tenacity of a lion. A straight up diva who had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room. Our little firecracker was fighting cancer like a champ. She believed in living her life to the fullest, and she did this all the way to the end. We were blessed to have her in our lives for 30 years. The Universe just gained another bright star.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home between 3:00-3:45 p.m. Afterwards, a Celebration of Life will take place in the Rogers and Breece Chapel starting at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 24 to May 25, 2019