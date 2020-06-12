Jolynn Brown
Jolynn Brown
Fayetteville—Jolynn Marie Rapolla Brown 51 of Fayetteville passed away Monday June 8, 2020.
Born in Okinawa she is the daughter of Josefina Muna Rapolla and the late Daniel Rapolla.
In addition to her mother she is also survived by brothers, Daniel Rapolla, Jr. & wife Shirley, Michael Rapolla and Franklin Rapolla & wife Kimberly; nephews, Jason Rapolla and Michael Rapolla, Jr.; nieces, Samantha Rapolla and Nicole Hester &husband Brandon.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
