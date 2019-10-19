|
|
Jon Wayne Tyner
Statesville—On Friday, October 18, 2019, Major Jon Wayne Tyner Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend, passed away at the age of 79 in Statesville, N.C.
Jon was born on January 3, 1940 in Lumberton, N.C. to Ted and Marcella Tyner. He married his high school sweetheart Mary Elizabeth Hough on March 29, 1959 and together they raised three children, Kathy, Monica and Wayne. He went on to serve in the United States Army for 31 years. Jon was a veteran of the Vietnam war where he earned a Bronze Medal for his heroic and meritorious achievement. Jon later served 20 years for the Cumberland County Sherrif's Department.
Jon was preceded in death by his son, Jon Wayne Tyner Jr., father Ted R. Tyner, mother Marcella Odom Tyner, brother Jimmy Tyner and sister Joy Tyner Patterson.
Jon will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mary Hough Tyner; daughter, Kathy Tyner Phillips and husband Paul and their two children Jessica and Adam Phillips; daughter Monica Lynne Tyner; granddaughter, Lindsey Baker and her husband Jerry and their daughter Makailyn; granddaughter Brittany Fox and her husband Taylor.
Jon could accomplish anything he set his mind to and was a humble, hard-working man who loved his family. Jon was passionate about golf, woodworking and enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motorhome. Jon and Mary also spent time in Avon Park, Florida where they enjoyed a close community of friends and leisure activities.
Jon and Mary are active members of Christ Community Church in Huntersville, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church 16301 Old Statesville Road Huntersville, NC on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tyner family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019