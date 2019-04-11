|
Joselyn Britton
Fayetteville, NC formerly of Fallbrook, CA—SPC Joselyn Jane Britton, 23, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Fayetteville, NC.
Joselyn was born in El Paso, Texas on December 5, 1995 to Robert A. Britton and Velma Z. Britton. Her family moved to Fayetteville in 2009. Joselyn attended school in Prince George, Virginia until graduating in 2015. She had an amazing personality and put a smile on everyone's face. She joined the US Army in 2015 and served her country with all her heart.
She was in the US Army for four years and remained on active duty until her death. She worked as an Electronic Warfare/Signals Intelligence Analyst for the Department of Defense. Joselyn was a beautiful soul with the ability to capture the best in people. She was a carefree spirit who loved her family, friends, animals, and music. Joselyn's love for poetry was evident in her poems and quotes about love, and life. Her drive and magnetic personality will live on in the hearts and minds of those who hold her close.
She is survived by her mother, Velma Z. Britton-Root of Fayetteville, NC; father, Robert A. Britton of Chesterfield, VA; stepfather, Robert A. Root of Fayetteville, NC; stepmother, Katja Britton-Birkmeyer; brothers, Ian Britton-Birkmeyer, Noel Fernandez-Birkmeyer, and Kilian Fernandez-Birkmeyer of Chesterfield, VA.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 1100 and 1300, Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Fort Bragg Main Post Chapel, BLDG 3313, 118-128 Sedgewick Street. Fort Bragg, NC 28307
Funeral services will begin at 13:00 with the 82nd Airborne Division Chaplain, COL Eddie W. Cook officiating.
Interment with Full Military Honors will follow the service in LaFayette Memorial Park, 2301 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to Lafayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019