Joseph C. Stambough Jr.Hope Mills—Joseph Charles Stambough, Jr, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in 1944 to the late Joseph and Anabelle (Townsend) Stambough Sr.He is survived by his wife Judy of the home; his children, Dawn Stambough Boyce McSwain and husband Billie of Sanford, George Timothy Stambough of Hope Mills, and Rodney Craig Stambough and wife Diane of Grays Creek; his sister, Betty Ann Barker of Fayetteville; his brother Eddie Stambough of Clinton; six grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Rogers & Breece Chapel with Rev. Tim Davis officiating. The family will welcome friends prior to the service from 1:45 to 2:45 PM at the funeral home.