Joseph Callis, Jr.

Clinton—

Mr. Joseph Marshall Callis, Jr., 73 of Clinton passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Durham.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, July 13 at Baptist Chapel Church in Autryville with Rev. Joey Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 -1:50 PM on Monday at the church prior to the service.

Mr. Callis was a native of Petersburg, Virginia, the son of Joseph Marshall Callis, Sr. and Mary Margurite Rhea Callis. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Marshall Callis. He was a supervisor in the textile industry and an Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Daniels Callis of the home; two sons, Joseph Michael Callis and wife, Shannon of Hope Mills and James Michael Callis of White Oak; daughter, Crystal Nichole Martin and husband, Brantly of Clinton; step son, Wayne Ivey of Fayetteville; step daughter, Bonnette Ivey of Deep Run; brother, Donald Rhea Callis and wife, Christina of Petersburg, VA; four grandchildren, Victoria Nicole Callis, Ashley Daniel Callis, Alita Jade Martin, Liam Avery Martin; three step grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store