Joseph Carlton McLamb
Fayetteville—Joseph Carlton McLamb, 85, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at First Health Hospice House in West End, North Carolina.
He was born in Johnston County, NC on July 14, 1934 to the late Wilburn and Gertie McLamb. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Moore McLamb; son, Mark Alan McLamb; two brothers, Wade McLamb and Jarvis McLamb; and two sisters, Elgie M. Stone and Edna Medlin.
Carlton was co-owner of McLamb's Auto Salvage with his brother, Harold McLamb. He served in the United States Army from April 3, 1956 to April 2, 1962.
He is survived by his daughter, Carla Supples of Fayetteville, NC; his son, Scott McLamb and wife, Lauren, of Lexington, NC; five grandsons, Craig Supples of Atlanta, GA; Addison McLamb, Mark McLamb; Jefferson McLamb and Stephen McLamb of Lexington, NC; three brothers, Arvalee McLamb and wife, Linda, of Erwin; Harold McLamb and wife, Joyce, of Eastover; and Bobby McLamb and wife, Kay, of Dunn, NC, and a sister-in-law, Bess McLamb of Ayden, NC.
Due to social distancing regulations, there will be a drive by visitation on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Due to further restrictions, burial will be limited to children and grandchildren only.
Memorials in Carlton's memory may be made to First Health Hospice House, 251 Campground Road, West End, NC 27376.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 14 to May 15, 2020