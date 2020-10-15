1/1
Joseph Cranford Allred
Joseph Cranford Allred
Aberdeen, NC—Joseph Cranford "Babydoll" Allred, 88, of Aberdeen passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst. He is survived by daughter Denise Allred Walker (Chris), brothers Leon, Don, and Jimmy (Patsy), and sisters Rudorth, Clara, and Hilda.
Visitation for friends will be from 3:30 to 5:00pm at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines on Saturday, October 17th. A graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery on Sunday, October 18th, at 2:00pm.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue
Southern Pines, NC 28387
(910) 692-6262
