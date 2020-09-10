Joseph Cullen Edwards

White Oak—Joseph Cullen Edwards, 75, Navy Veteran of White Oak passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Hall Edwards and Sally Parker Edwards. Joseph leaves behind his loving wife, Dr. Nancy Smith Edwards of the home, one son, Heath Edwards of White Oak, two stepsons: Timothy Johnson and Jim Johnson, both of Florida; three sisters: Nancy Smith (Clifford) of Ammon; Linda Smith (Neill) of Fair Bluff; and Sherry Watts of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren: Jalen Heath Edwards, Michael Wayne Edwards, and Johanna Kylie Johnson, one special aunt, Dee Rackley-Winkler of Clinton and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Suggs Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in White Oak with Rev. Walter Hayes and Rev. Neil Smith officiating. All attendees are asked to wear masks.



