1/
Joseph Cullen Edwards
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Cullen Edwards
White Oak—Joseph Cullen Edwards, 75, Navy Veteran of White Oak passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Hall Edwards and Sally Parker Edwards. Joseph leaves behind his loving wife, Dr. Nancy Smith Edwards of the home, one son, Heath Edwards of White Oak, two stepsons: Timothy Johnson and Jim Johnson, both of Florida; three sisters: Nancy Smith (Clifford) of Ammon; Linda Smith (Neill) of Fair Bluff; and Sherry Watts of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren: Jalen Heath Edwards, Michael Wayne Edwards, and Johanna Kylie Johnson, one special aunt, Dee Rackley-Winkler of Clinton and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Suggs Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in White Oak with Rev. Walter Hayes and Rev. Neil Smith officiating. All attendees are asked to wear masks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved