Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
Joseph David Matthews


1953 - 2019
Joseph David Matthews Obituary
Joseph David Matthews
Stedman—Mr. Joseph David Matthews, 66 of Stedman, went to be with his Lord and Savoir Jesus Christ, Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Davis was born February 19, 1953 in Fayetteville, NC.
David was a truck driver for 33 years. He enjoyed time with his family, loved going fishing, to the races and bowling. He had a never ending love for his wife, children and grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sandra Bledsole Matthews; son, Joseph David Matthews, II & wife, Jillian; daughter, Samantha Matthews Roth & husband, Tommy; grandson, Joseph David Matthews, III "Little Man"; a granddaughter soon to arrive, Nevaeh Marie Roth "Sweet Pea"; sister, Ida Stegall; brother, Johnny Edge; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Melba Bledsole, Fay Whitehead, Benny and Donna Bledsole, Billy and Margaret Bledsole, Anthony and Katrina Bledsole and James and Patricia Tyndall; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
David is loved deeply by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sandra Bledsole Matthews.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
