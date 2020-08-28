1/1
Joseph Frank Herman
1947 - 2020
Stedman—Joseph Frank Herman, 73, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born in 1947 in Racine, WI to the late Benjamin and Margaret (McCauley) Herman.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn V. Herman and his brother, Jeff Herman.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Wade of Cedar Creek; his son, Allen Poehlein and wife, Robin of Alvarado, TX; sister, Joann Favro; two brothers, Jerry Herman and wife, Lois and Jim Herman; three granddaughters, Jessica Capasso, Kimberly Wade Wilson and Alberta Patton; three grandsons, Perry, Kerry, and Jerry Poehlein and 14 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Rogers & Breece Chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:15 PM prior to the service.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
