Joseph Keith Stephenson
Joseph Keith Stephenson
Lillington—Mr. Joseph Keith Stephenson, 55, of Lillington, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Keith was a master welder and owner of Keith's Welding Service.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Erwin Memorial Park.
Keith was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy C. Stephenson, sister, Cynthia Stephenson, brother-in-law, Ricky Hord and father-in-law, Richard Hord.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Hord Stephenson; father, Joseph Daniel Stephenson; brother, Daniel Glenn Stephenson and wife Sherrie; and nephew, Joseph David "J.D." Stephenson; sister-in-law, Renee Hord Cantrell and husband Roger; niece and nephew, Derrick and Casey Cantrell; two great-nieces, Natalie and Oaklynn Ella Cantrell; niece, Erica Cantrell; and aunts, Betty Sue Edwards and Annie Runell Jones.
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
