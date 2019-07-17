|
Joseph L. Tolbert
Hope Mills—Joseph Lewis Tolbert, 86, of Hope Mills, NC died July 15, 2019. Born May 30, 1933 in Rocky Gap, VA he was the son of the late Edgar Wiley Tolbert and Julia Mae Guy Tolbert. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobbie Jo Tolbert, brothers Herbert Guy Tolbert, Edd Ray Tolbert, French Wiley Tolbert, James Samuel Tolbert, William Jacob Tolbert and his sister Ruby E. Tolbert Jones.
Joseph, affectionately known as "Julio" by his friends and family, was a kind hearted and loving man. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed listening to country music.
During the 23 plus years of his military career, Joseph served in Korea and Vietnam, receiving numerous awards and medals before retiring in January of 1979. He was proud of his service to his country.
Joseph is survived by his daughter Tamara Williams and husband Gary, son James Tolbert and wife Shannon, daughter Angela Pollitt and husband Tom, son Steven Tolbert and wife Denise; eight grandchildren Lauren Overton and husband Ryan, Kellan Steckline and husband Chad, Ashley Dodd, Samantha Pollitt, Trevor Pollitt, Sierra Tolbert, James Tolbert II and Joseph Tolbert; five great-grandchildren Aubrey Steckline, Berkley Steckline, Fisher Overton, Aubrey Dodd and Anna Dodd.
Also surviving are his extended family two sons Richard DeHart, Jr. and wife Suzi, Scott Craig DeHart; two grandchildren Christopher DeHart and wife Mel, Jessica Martin and husband Scott; very special friends John D. Tolbert, Judy Tolbert, Patsy Tolbert and a host of other family members and friends.
Joseph loved life, his family and his friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
The family will receive friends at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills, NC from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Duke Hospital at giving.dukehealth.org.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 17 to July 18, 2019