Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Joseph Melvin II


1976 - 2019
Joseph Melvin II Obituary
Joseph Melvin, II
Roseboro—Mr. Joseph Fulton Melvin, II, 43 of Roseboro passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, Dec. 30 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Tim McQueen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:50 PM prior to the service.
Mr. Melvin was a native of Cumberland County, the son of Joseph Fulton and Barbara Ray Melvin. He was preceded in the death by his paternal grandparents, Gaither and Evelyn Melvin, maternal grandparents, Reginald and Lucille Bullard and maternal grandfather, G. H. Ray.
He is survived by a daughter, Savannah Melvin of Fayetteville; son, Isaiah Cooper of Roseboro; father and mother, Joe and Barbara Melvin of Roseboro; sister, April Maroschak and husband, Ernie of Salemburg.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
