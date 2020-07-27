1/1
Joseph Theodore Lee Jr.
1968 - 2020
Joseph Theodore Lee, Jr.
Fayetteville—Joseph T. Lee, Jr., 51, a talented musician passed away on July 24, 2020. He worked at RGC in Lillington. He previously served in the Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Sellers Lee; daughters, Tiffany Lee and Victoria Lee; sons Gabe Ribison, Eljah Lee and stepson, Alex Welch; grandchildren, Damien Campbell, Xander Campbell and Gabby Faith Welch; parents, Joseph T. Lee, Sr. and Virginia Folkes Lee; sister, Becky Lee Winstead and brother-in-law, Jody Winstead.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Steve and Shelly Gore for all their love and friendship to him in life.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
