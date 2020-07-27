Joseph Theodore Lee, Jr.

Fayetteville—Joseph T. Lee, Jr., 51, a talented musician passed away on July 24, 2020. He worked at RGC in Lillington. He previously served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Sellers Lee; daughters, Tiffany Lee and Victoria Lee; sons Gabe Ribison, Eljah Lee and stepson, Alex Welch; grandchildren, Damien Campbell, Xander Campbell and Gabby Faith Welch; parents, Joseph T. Lee, Sr. and Virginia Folkes Lee; sister, Becky Lee Winstead and brother-in-law, Jody Winstead.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Steve and Shelly Gore for all their love and friendship to him in life.



