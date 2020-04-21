|
Joseph "Joey" Watts
Spring Lake—Joseph "Joey" Michael Watts, 43, of Spring Lake passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2020 in Richmond Virginia.
Joey was born on August 30, 1976 to James Michael Watts and Kattie Clark Booth in Fayetteville, NC. He is preceded in death by his grandparents James Daniel Watts and Margaret A. Watts, Keith Clark and Alma Clark; his uncle Carl Daniel Watts; and his cousin Josh Wolfe.
Besides his parents, Joey leaves behind his daughter, Hailey Watts; one brother Keith Watts; Step-Mother, Tina Watts, and Step-Father Johnny Booth; one nephew Gabriel Watts and many aunts and uncles and other family members and friends.
Joey was a master electrician with Moore's Electric in Charlottesville, Virginia. He loved to spend his spare time fishing and swimming. He never met a stranger and generally loved being with and around people. He had a smile that could light up a room. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life service in his honor. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020