Joseph William Devan
Fayetteville—Joe was born in East Orange, NJ on January 14, 1938 to Joseph and Julia Devan and spent his childhood in Sayre, Pennsylvania and Queens, New York. He graduated from Brooklyn College in 1962 and married the love of his life, Maureen on September 1, 1962. They raised their two children Michael and Laura in New Jersey near the beach. As a young man he served in the United States Army and National Guard. He spent most of his professional career with Mobil Oil in New York City which provided him with the opportunity to travel all over the world and live in England with his family where they enjoyed many trips and adventures. Later, his career brought him to North Carolina to work at Quintiles where he met wonderful new friends and colleagues.
Joe loved reading, studying history, listening to music, spending time with family and close friends, and traveling, especially to Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The other great loves of his life were his dogs through the years Snoopy, Molly, Abigail and Hannah and his beloved rescue dog Maggie. He was a true and die-hard New York Yankees fan and was excited about the new baseball stadium in our town. He cared deeply about our country and its future, and the right to vote. Even when going through extremely difficult cancer treatment he made sure he voted. He bravely fought lung cancer for a year, never once complained and he always asked any nurses or aides who were helping him, about their lives and families and encouraged them in their futures and pursing their educations.
He is survived by his wife Maureen, son Michael Devan and spouse Leah, daughter Laura Devan and spouse Jeffrey Null, grandchildren Morgan Devan, Colin Devan, Nicholas Devan and Rachel Null. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and encouraged and supported them in getting the best possible education they could receive. Most of all he loved his beloved wife Maureen of 56 years and continued to be more concerned about her well-being then his own no matter how ill he became.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, for the protection of our friends and family, a private family service will be held May 7 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home and Lafayette Memorial Park. When it becomes safe to do so, the family hopes to have a memorial service in his honor to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, (FAPS) or Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center.
