Fayetteville—Joseph William "Bill" Squire, Sr LTC (Ret.) US Army 83, of Fayetteville, died

March 17, 2019 surrounded by his wife and three children. Bill was a true fighter who survived three different bouts of cancer over a 30 year period before succumbing to his fourth and final fight with cancer.

Bill was born in Attica, NY on December 20, 1935 and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mitzi Hair, daughter Susan Tiger (Jack), grandson Nicholas of Washington, DC and granddaughter Jessica of Apex, daughter Sheri, grandson Jordan Gross of Fayetteville, and son Joseph Jr. (Catie) and granddaughters Faith and Joy of Fayetteville. Bill is also survived by his brother Mr. Vincent Squire of Batavia, NY and sister Mrs. Florence Dimatteo of Oakfield, NY.

Bill was preceded in death by sisters Mrs. Norrine Keem of Cowlesville, NY, Mrs. Catherine Hull of Batavia, NY and brother Mr. John Edwin Squires of Barre Center, NY.

Bill chose a life of service to his country which started off with his graduation from the US Military Academy in West Point in 1960. Bill then proceeded on to a 22 year military career as an Army Aviator with tours in Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand and as a flight school instructor and school director. Bill was an Army Airborne Ranger and obtained many service awards which included the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, Air Medal with 25 clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.

After Bill's fine military career, he then proceeded to a second career as an Army civilian at Ft. Bragg. Bill cared greatly for the environment and worked as an environmental engineer for 25 years. Bill dedicated 47 years of his life to the country he loved so much.

The only thing that trumped Bill's love of country was his love of his wife of nearly 57 years, his kids, grandkids and animals. Bill's legacy of life-long learning, hard work and devotion to loved ones was engrained in each of his children.

The following schedule has been set to honor the life of Bill Squire:

Saturday, March 23, 2019, 1-2 p.m. Visitation with family and friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home

Saturday, March 23, 2019, 2-3 p.m., Catholic Funeral Mass Service with full military honors at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home

Final details are not yet firm for the burial ceremony at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake, NC

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019