Josephine Gomez Monohan
Josephine Gomez Monohan
Sanford—Josephine Gomez Monohan, 44, of Fayetteville passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020.
She was born on June 23, 1976 in Germany to Rosario Gomez and the late Janice Gomez.
Josephine was fun-loving, honest, and caring and will be missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind her fiancé, Michael Santrock and best friend Francesca Monohan; sister Monica Niccum; nieces, Aerial White, Shana Niccum, Jessalyn Monohan, Jackelyn Monohan; nephew, Gabe Niccum; brother-in-law Kevin Monohan and her beloved cat Carmella.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, 2226 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake, NC 28326.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
