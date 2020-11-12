Josephine Gomez MonohanSanford—Josephine Gomez Monohan, 44, of Fayetteville passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2020.She was born on June 23, 1976 in Germany to Rosario Gomez and the late Janice Gomez.Josephine was fun-loving, honest, and caring and will be missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind her fiancé, Michael Santrock and best friend Francesca Monohan; sister Monica Niccum; nieces, Aerial White, Shana Niccum, Jessalyn Monohan, Jackelyn Monohan; nephew, Gabe Niccum; brother-in-law Kevin Monohan and her beloved cat Carmella.There will be a visitation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, 2226 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake, NC 28326.