|
|
Josephine Howerton Scearce
Fayetteville—Josephine Howerton Scearce, 85 of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Mrs. Scearce was born August 27, 1934 in Pittsylvania County Virginia to the late Joseph V. Howerton and Louise McDaniel Howerton. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church since 1961 where she taught Sunday School for 40 years. She retired from Arran Lake Baptist Church where she served as Secretary.
Surviving are her son, Gary S. Scearce and wife Sue; daughter, Dewana Holt; brother, Wayne Howerton and wife Peggy; grandchildren, Megan, Erin, Malina, Kalle; 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Scearce; son-in-law, Daniel Holt; grandsons, Bryan and Kyle Holt.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Chaplain Kenneth Tart officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12- 1 p.m. prior to the service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kyle Holt Scholarship Fund, 3329 Beard Rd. Fayetteville, N.C. 28312.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020