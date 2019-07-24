|
Josephine Marie
"Miss Josi" Strasnicsak
Fayetteville—Josephine M. Strasnicsak (Miss Josi), 85, passed away Monday July 15, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Born 12/31/1933, in Sidney New York, she was the daughter of Herman and Anna Strasnicsak.
Josephine grew up in Bainbridge, New York, a small town in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains. As an adolescent she and her mother traveled to neighboring communities to teach dance. As a young woman she moved to New York City where studied classical ballet and honed her craft as a choreographer. In the late 1960's Josi and her daughters moved to Fayetteville. After teaching at Fayetteville State University and Culbreth School of Dance she opened Dancer's Creative Workshop where she would teach dance and theatre arts well into her 70's. Josi loved the theatre and was involved in several productions at Cape Fear Little Theatre (now CFRT) and with Circa Productions.
She is survived by daughters Anamaria and her husband John and Sabrina and her partner Michelene; granddaughter Juliana and her husband Robert; and cousin Thomas and wife Christine.
In addition to her parents Herman and Anna, she was predeceased by her brother Francis.
Friends are invited to a visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey St., Fayetteville NC. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS) 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 24 to July 25, 2019