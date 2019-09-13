|
Josephine Richmond
Fayetteville—Josephine Richmond of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2019 after a brief illness at Duke Hospital. Born November 22, 1931 in Davie, WV, she was 87 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Houghton and husband Marvin of Fayetteville; son, Danny Richmond of CT; four grandchildren, Brian Thomason and wife Monique of FL, Christopher Thomason of Fayetteville, Amy Richmond and husband Rob Prchal of CT, and Michael Richmond of CT; four great-grandchildren, Anna and Logan Thomason of Fayetteville, Caleb Prchal of CT, and Aubree Richmond of WV. Miss Jo loved her extended Houghton family as her own, including three children and their spouses, and 8 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Fred Burgess; sister, Sue Elliot; grandson, Kevin Richmond; and daughter-in-law, Marty Richmond. Josephine enjoyed painting, reading, making jewelry, and crafts. She will be terribly missed by loved ones, but she lived a full and giving life.
A private family service will be held at a later date at the home of her daughter, Vicki.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019