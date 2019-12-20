|
|
Joshua D. Sturtz
Fayetteville—Joshua Don Sturtz, 46, passed away December 17, 2019.
He was born in Cumberland, Maryland on August 13, 1973 to Don Carless and Kathy Cummings Sturtz of Linden, North Carolina.
Josh leaves behind his childhood sweetheart Candy Faircloth Sturtz, and three beautiful daughters Carlie, Cassie, and Camryn. He is also survived by two brothers Jake and Jeremy Sturtz and their families, as well as numerous aunts uncles and cousins.
Josh graduated from Pine Forest High School, and went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude from East Carolina University. He had many passions in life to include his distinguished careers as a telecommunication engineer, real estate agent, and home builder. He was a proud supporter and benefactor of athletics at Pine Forest Middle and High school and could often be found in the stands cheering on the team. Josh had a huge heart and always went the extra mile for his neighbors and community. He helped orchestrate and participated in many charitable events such as the Gary Weller Foundation, the , and the Center for Economic Empowerment and Development Organization. Josh's boundless energy, infectious smile, and his genuine love of others afforded him many lifelong friends and memorable experiences. His beautiful life will always be cherished by those who knew and loved him. Josh's greatest love was his family, and they will forever hold him in their hearts.
A Celebration of Life for Josh will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com for more information.
Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019