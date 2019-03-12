|
Joshua Stephen Teague
Fayetteville—Joshua Stephen Teague, 34, died unexpectedly in his sleep after an eleven year battle with two brain tumors. He was a man who loved God and his family. He had a servant's heart and would do anything to help others.
Josh attended Northwood Temple Academy where he graduated in 2002. He graduated from Grace College of Divinity with a certificate of worship ministry in 2011. He served as the drummer at Manna Church in Sanford for the last five years.
Josh is survived by his parents, Dayvid and Sharyn Teague, a brother, David Earl Teague and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Adcock Funeral Home, in Spring Lake, NC. Funeral services will held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Manna Church, 1408 Burns Drive, Sanford, NC 27330 with Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. A visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Joshua S. Teague Memorial Fund, Manna Church, Sanford, NC.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019