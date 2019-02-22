Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Gray's Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Hope Mill, NC
View Map

Joy Whitley McCowon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joy Whitley McCowon Obituary
Joy Whitley McCowon
Columbus—Joy Whitley McCowon, 67, formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away in Columbus, OH on Tuesday, February 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Gray's Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Hope Mills, NC with Pastor Kelvin Barnes officiating. She is survived by her mother, Gracie Edwards; daughter, Danielle Richardson; sister, Jonette (Ahmad) Quenum; nieces, Emmanuelle and Aline Quenum; nephew, Armand (Anna) Quenum; and other extended family. Family will receive friends following the service. Condolences can be forwarded to Jonette Quenum, 603 Ryder Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.