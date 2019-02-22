|
|
Joy Whitley McCowon
Columbus—Joy Whitley McCowon, 67, formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away in Columbus, OH on Tuesday, February 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Gray's Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Hope Mills, NC with Pastor Kelvin Barnes officiating. She is survived by her mother, Gracie Edwards; daughter, Danielle Richardson; sister, Jonette (Ahmad) Quenum; nieces, Emmanuelle and Aline Quenum; nephew, Armand (Anna) Quenum; and other extended family. Family will receive friends following the service. Condolences can be forwarded to Jonette Quenum, 603 Ryder Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019