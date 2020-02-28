Home

Joyce (McMillan) Fry

Joyce (McMillan) Fry Obituary
Joyce (McMillan) Fry
Fayetteville—Joyce McMillan Fry, 98, born January 17, 1922 in Wardville, Oklahoma passed away February 25, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
She is survived by her granddaughter Ellen Bokeny Hollmann & husband Robert; nieces Patricia Esmond & Connie Cassity and grandnieces Rebecca & Jessica Cassity.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband J. Edwin Fry, daughter Nan Dunn Bokeny, parents Marvin McMillan & Lucy Taylor McMillan and sister Florice Nan Prater.
There will be a memorial service at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home, Wednesday March 4th, 2020 from 1:30-4:30 pm.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
