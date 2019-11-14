|
|
Joyce Jackson Levee
Fayetteville—Joyce Jackson Levee, 86, of Fayetteville, died, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center in Morehead City.
Joyce was born July 17, 1933 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to the late Terry Thomas Jackson and Kathleen Combs Jackson. She was a life-long member of Village Baptist Church.
Joyce was a Registered Nurse, graduating from Kentucky Baptist Hospital, School of Nursing, in Louisville, Kentucky in 1954. Early in her career she accepted a position as Director of Nursing at Western State Hospital in Kentucky. Upon relocating she worked as a mental health nurse here in Fayetteville and was the first Mental Health Nurse II in the state of North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Village Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jerome Levee.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Levee Winstead and husband Ronald; son, Terry Jay Levee and wife Denise; grandchildren, Michael Winstead and wife Sally, Christopher Winstead and John Levee; great grandchildren, Lucas, Sally Bruce and Henry Winstead.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:45 P.M. in the Fireside Room at Village Baptist Church, prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated and memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home., 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019