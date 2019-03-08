|
|
Joyce King McLaurin
Fayetteville—Joyce King McLaurin, 76 passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. today, March 9, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Bruce Hermann. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry King and Clara Bordeaux King; and a brother, Reid King.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn McLaurin.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019