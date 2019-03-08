Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
Joyce King McLaurin

Joyce King McLaurin Obituary
Joyce King McLaurin
Fayetteville—Joyce King McLaurin, 76 passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. today, March 9, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Bruce Hermann. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry King and Clara Bordeaux King; and a brother, Reid King.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn McLaurin.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
