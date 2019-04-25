|
Joyce Lee Housand
Fayetteville—Joyce Lee Housand, 87, of Fayetteville, NC passed away April 21, 2019, in Thomasville NC.
Joyce was born June 26, 1931 in Beckley, WVA to Venna and Theresa Phillips. As the mother of six children, and a nurse by profession, she was a constant caregiver. She was a selfless and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a dedicated, caring nurse (RN), and Director of Nurses at several nursing homes working into her 70's.
She is survived by her four sons; Michael, Wayne, Don (Willie), and Larry; two daughters; Donna Knight and Theresa Perry; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her family deeply and loved her lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J Housand; her parents and her only sibling, Jean Yore of Connelly Springs, NC.
Her life is to be celebrated as one of love of family and everyone she cared for as a nurse.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery on Friday, April 26, 2019. Family and friends will be welcomed at the Perry home following the service at 1218 Four Wood Drive Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019