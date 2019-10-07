|
Joyce Marie Douglass
Fayetteville—Mrs. Joyce Marie Douglass, 79, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born November 1, 1939 in Randolph County to the late Elmer Nixon and Berta Pugh.
Joyce is survived by her five children, Michael, Ricky, Rhonda, Grover and Christopher; 11 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving husband Walton, seven children (one passed away); 25 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Joyce will be remembered as a kind and generous person who was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She spent over 30 years working as an associate for Sears.
Although she will be dearly missed, those who knew and loved her will remember the wonderful times she had with them.
A Memorial Service will be held at Camp Ground United Methodist Church on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12 PM with Rev. Sang Park officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Camp Ground United Methodist Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019