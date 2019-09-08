|
|
Joyce McFadyen
Lumber Bridge—Mrs. Joyce Hobson McFadyen of Lumber Bridge passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in her home at the age of 86.
Mrs. McFadyen was born on July 25, 1933 in Hoke County, to the late William Louis Hobson and Catherine Johnson Hobson She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred G. McFadyen and her daughter, Jo Ann Sanders.
Survivors are a daughter Betty M. Johnson and husband Charles of Angier, NC two sons; John (Bill) McFadyen of Lumber Bridge and Daniel (Dan) McFadyen of Raeford. three grandchildren, Tammy, Heather and Michael, seven great grandchildren, Schuyler, Kaitlyn, Angel, Gattlin, Ian, Anna and Kristen, two brothers, Jim Hobson and wife Barbara of Fayetteville and Kenneth Hobson of KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave. Raeford
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 in the Chapel.
Burial will be in the Parker United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019