Joyce Phillips Powers
Fayetteville—Joyce Phillips Powers, 87, of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born February 21, 1932 in Fayetteville to the late Margaret E. Phillips and James E. Phillips. Joyce was preceded in death by her son James F. "Jimmy" Powers, her husband C. F. "Junie" Powers, Jr., and brothers Bobby and Fletcher Phillips.
Joyce was an active and faithful member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. She worked for Carolina Telephone as an Office Supervisor for 40 years. Joyce was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her chocolate and lemon pies. She was a die hard Carolina fan and she loved watching games with her beloved son, Jimmy. She and her husband "Junie" spent over 40 years sharing life together. He was the love of her life. Everyone knew that Joyce was "in charge". Long Beach, the Elks Lodge, and many other places were places of their enjoyment. Joyce always cherished the memories she shared with her family, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three grandsons, Parrish Powers and wife Caroline of Sylva, NC, Trevor Powers and wife Amanda of Maiden, NC, and Brent Furman Powers of Lincolnton, NC; three granddaughters Amy Powers Tabor and husband Michael of Clayton, NC , Joy Powers Morris and husband Steve of Eastover, NC, and Reagon Powers Falk of Huntersville, NC; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11AM-1PM on Thursday November 7 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1PM in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Dr. Randy White and John Pabon officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church at 433 Southland Drive Fayetteville, NC 28311.
A special thank you to Dr. Jorge Franco who spent endless hours not only in her medical care but also in friendship.
