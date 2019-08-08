|
Joyce Slaughter
Dunn —Joyce Ann Coats Slaughter, age 76, of Dunn passed away August 7, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born August 28, 1942 in Harnett County the daughter of the late Corbett Coats and Estella Fowler Coats. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Edward Slaughter and special daughter in law, Mary Slaughter.
Joyce was a gentle, compassionate and caring woman that was moved to bring faith to others through ministries such as the prison, group homes and nursing homes. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary and taught Sunday school. When she was able, Joyce attended Lee's Grove, Benson Church of God and Angier Church of God. She was also very devoted to her family, she loved spending time with them and cooking for them.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Charlotte Blanton and husband Allan of Fayetteville, NC; son, Linwood Slaughter and wife Linda of New Bern, NC; grandchildren, Kecia Applebaum and husband Charles, Andrew Slaughter and wife Nikki, Samantha McLemore and husband Stuart, Tiffany House and husband Dwayne; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Applebaum, Bailey House, Payton Slaughter and Gauge Slaughter; brother, Danny Coats and wife Felicia; sister, Barbara Jean Jones; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lee's Grove Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Devotional Gardens in Dunn, NC
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph of the Pines-Life Center for their wonderful care of Joyce.
Cromartie Miller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019