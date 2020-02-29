Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Joyce Suggs McLaurin


1948 - 2020
Joyce Suggs McLaurin Obituary
Joyce Suggs McLaurin
Fayetteville—Joyce Suggs McLaurin, 71, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Allen McLaurin and her son in law, Spanky Barton.
Joyce is survived by her two brothers, Junior Suggs and Larry Suggs; four daughters, Loretta Sellers, Brenda Harris, Tammy Fairfax, and Wanda Barton; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and three sons in law, Gary Sellers, James Harris, and Orville Fairfax.
Joyce was loved very much and will be greatly missed by her family, Suzzie, and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Cumberland Cemetery with Larry Chason officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
