Joyce Young OwenLinden—Joyce Owen, 88 passed away peacefully at her home after a lengthy illness on Saturday, June 13, 2020.Mrs. Owen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tommy, after 57 years of marriage; her parents, Miles and Lois Young; and sisters, Jeanette Miller and Shirley Hodgdon.She is survived by her four children, Teresa Godwin of the home, Tommy (Carolyn), Mike (Janice) of Linden, and Scott (Christie) of Erwin; six grandchildren, Amy, Bryan (Celina), Ryan (Kaitlin), Michael, Katie and Spencer; and one sister, Patricia Gassaway (Richard) of Spring Lake.Mrs. Owen was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was called "Grandma Owen" by all who knew and loved her. Our family is a Carolina Tarheel family, but Mom, unfortunately, loved her Duke Blue Devils.Mrs. Owen attended Fayetteville Senior High School and graduated in 1951. She retired from Carolina Telephone after 48 years of devoted service.She was a devoted member of Person Street United Methodist Church for over 70 years and was a member of the United Methodist Women.The family gives special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Ms. Lillie Brown, Ms. Shanda Tucker and Ms. Keesha McNatt.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Graveside Service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 PM.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Person Street United Methodist Church, 509 Person St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.