SGM Juan Delgado-Ramos
Fayetteville—SGM Juan Delgado-Ramos went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 9, 2020 at the age of 94.
His death, due to a massive heart attack, was sudden and unexpected.
Juan ("the only Juan" as he often joked) was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, USA to Jose Delgado-Lopez and Bonifacia Ramos-Aponte de Delgado on February 3, 1926, the 11th of 12 children.
He worked on his family's 130-acre farm raising sugar cane and tobacco until 1951 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He did his basic training at Camp Losey, Puerto Rico.
He served in the Korean War in 1953 in the infantry. Following his return to Puerto Rico he was retrained as a combat medic. From 1955 – 1961 Juan was stationed with his family in Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Riley, Kansas. Then he went to Fort Drum, New York for further medical training. Upon completion he and his family moved to Hanau, West Germany. In 1965 his new duty station was Fort Bragg, North Carolina and with the exception of two tours in Vietnam, he remained at Fort Bragg until his retirement in 1981. During his first tour in Vietnam Nov 1967-August 1968 he was awarded a Bronze Star. When he returned to Vietnam in 1970 he received Two Bronze Stars - Oak Leaf Clusters for outstanding meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces in Vietnam. The FIRST Oak Leaf Cluster was for the period April 1, 1970 – July 31, 1970 and the SECOND Oak Leaf Cluster for his service during the period August 1, 1970 – November 30, 1970.
SGM Juan Delgado-Ramos was a Soldier's Soldier, known for his leadership and development of the teams within his units. He enjoyed every minute of his USARMY service of 30 years and 26 days.
At the age of 55 he started his third career in the car industry. He worked for M&O Chevrolet for 7 years and then for Powers-Swain Chevrolet for 23 years, retiring a second time at the age of 86 years old.
Juan loved life, his family and sharing his experiences and hobbies.
His children: Emma Delgado, Janet Delgado, Juan Delgado Jr., and Daina Delgado-Byrd experienced historical sites, museums and many a camping trip across Europe when stationed in Germany.
Juan loved music and taught his eldest daughter to play guitar. Juan shared his love of Baseball (having played in a minor league in Puerto Rico) and Softball (having played for his military units) with all his children and grands and gave them catching and pitching advice. He was a life-long Atlanta Braves fan and he attended as many Fayetteville Woodpecker games as he could during their 2019 inaugural season. Juan was an avid dominoes player and taught all to play. It was a rare exception for him to lose, even though we tried hard.
Juan and his wife, Herma, later adopted two of their grandsons Juan Delgado, III (aka John) and Anthony Marcus.
Juan is survived by his wife, Herma; his children Emma Delgado of Knoxville, TN; Janet Delgado; Juan Delgado, Jr. of Ecuador, Daina Delgado-Byrd (Wade); Juan Delgado, III (Lacey) of Weddington, NC; Anthony Marcus of Knoxville, TN; Grandchildren Carl Godman (Mendy) of Charlotte, NC; Jennifer Godman of Tallahassee, FL; Amelia Delgado (who preceded him in death); great-grandchildren: Logan, Regan, Alexis, Dylan, Grant, Lilly, Zachariah, Micah (who preceded him in death); and Addyson.
SGM Juan Delgado-Ramos was a humble man, an encourager, a man of great humor, captivating storyteller, giver to the needy, genuine with all people. He taught by example. He never met a stranger. He valued God, his family and the Honor of being a DELGADO.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Missions Ministry or First Presbyterian Church Music Ministry.
Funeral services will be held on March 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church 701 Westmont Drive. Live streaming of the service will begin at 2 PM at www.snydermbc.com/sermons/.
Due to current circumstances and state restrictions all burial services at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery will be closed to the public, including family and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020