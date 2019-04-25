|
Juanita B. Grady
Marion—Juanita B. Grady, age 91, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on the evening of Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mission Hospital McDowell. Born in Roxboro, North Carolina on April 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Timothy Ward Burris and Nellie Mae Hall Burris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zollie Rolston Grady.
A member of Second Baptist Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina, she also attended St. Mark's United Methodist Church and Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Marion up until her health began to decline. For 25 years, Juanita had served as a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her son, Rev. Larry Stephen Grady and her daughter-in-law, Louise; one granddaughter, Angela G. Hemsley (Lane); one grandson, Michael S. Grady; and three great grandchildren, Sebastian Belfonti, Grady Hemsley and Avery Hemsley.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Creek #3 in Fayetteville, NC with Rev. Larry S. Grady officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Juanita's memory are asked to consider, , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 or by visiting .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019