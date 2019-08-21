|
Juanita Harbour
Cameron—Juanita Harrell Harbour, age 85, passed away on August 20th, 2019 at her home in Cameron N.C. surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Earl Harbour, to whom she was married 60 years, her daughter, Martha Harbour and her two sons, Brian Harbour and his wife Laura Harbour and Eric Harbour and his wife Rachel Ford and three grandchildren, Emma Harbour, Matthew Harbour and Andrew Harbour.
Juanita was born in Mitchell County N.C. in the Appalachian mountains on November 13, 1933 to Luther Harrell and Arizona Harrell. She was the last remaining member of a family of seven brothers and sisters.
Juanita attended Appalachian State University and graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1956 with a degree in Education and Home Economics. She then took her first teaching job in Robbins N.C. in Moore County. She went on to teach for Moore County Schools and retired in 1982. Many students remember her for the plays she directed, especially while at Carthage Elementary School.
Immediately upon retirement, she began working with her husband Earl in the car wash and laundry business. She worked in that business tirelessly for the next 35 years.
She was a life long member of Cameron Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school, was an Elder and served on many committees. She was awarded an Honorary Life Membership by the Coastal Carolina Presbytery.
Juanita was a member of the Moore County Charitable Foundation for 20 years. She raised money to start Meals on Wheels in Cameron. She was active in the Moore County Democratic Party and served in various roles for the organization. One of the things that was closest to Juanita's heart her entire life was her deep desire for social justice and the service to others.
Juanita loved gardening. Every year she grew a large garden from which she canned, froze or made preserves, which she then shared with friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held Sunday September 1st, at 2 p.m. at the Cameron Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cameron Presbyterian Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019