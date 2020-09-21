1/1
Juanita Joann Herring
Godwin—Ms. Juanita Joann Herring,56, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence.
Juanita worked as a CNA and had the distinguished honor of being Salutatorian of her CAN class at Central Carolina Community College. She loved the outdoors where she enjoyed kayaking and riding motorcycles with her daddy and working in her yard. Juanita enjoyed singing and was a lover of all animals, especially her beloved dog Sugar. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her mother, Joyce Haithcox Goff.
She is survived by her daughter, Calandria J. Bourassa (Joe) of Killeen, TX; son, Timothy Dale Hubbard, Jr. (Brittany) of Bracey, VA; father, Barney B. Goff, Sr.; grandchildren, Carlisle and Ryland Hubbard; sisters, Joy Lundberg (Al), Jan Garrett (Neil); and brother, Barney B. Goff, Jr.
A funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. William McCoy, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11:00 am on Thursday. Burial will follow at Falcon Cemetery in Falcon, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society at 3927 Bragg Blvd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
