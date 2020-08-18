1/
Judie Marie (Beard) Vinson
Autryville—Mrs. Judie Marie (Beard) Vinson, 71 passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Evergreen Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. Charles Davis and Rev. Tommy Honeycutt. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Stedman.
She was born in Cumberland County to the late David Beard and Berta Carter Beard. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Delma Blackwell; and brothers, Kenneth and Joseph Beard.
She is survived by her husband, Randle Vinson; sons, David Vinson & wife, Janice and Daniel Vinson & wife, Jennifer; daughter, Rachel Aikens; grandchildren, Jenna Vinson, Trenton Cashwell, Jayme Boyles, Jacob Vinson and Jackson Vinson; and her siblings, Peggy Schaffer, Tommy Beard, Irene Mashburn, Diana Atkins, and Lisa Horne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judie's memory to Evergreen Baptist Church, 9626 NC Hwy 210 S., Autryville, NC 28318.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
