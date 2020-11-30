1/1
Judith A. Hutchinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Hutchinson
Fayetteville—Judith Alzata Hutchinson of Henrico, VA, and Fayetteville, NC, died on November 24, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, June Carter and Janet Hutchinson (Bomani Lee); two grandchildren, Layla Anaya and Kamil James; four brothers, Edward Ramsey, Alvin (Clemmie) Ramsey, Ben Ramsey, and Elijah (Lula) Ramsey, Jr.; two sisters, Harriet Bates and Linda (Dennis) Towles; a sister-in-law, Erma Hutchinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her husband, James, died earlier this year (March 2020).
Judith was a member of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
Formerly a bookkeeper and textile weaver, Judith was a dedicated homemaker, nurturing her families' roots and wings. Throughout her life she was an excellent baker and avid gardener. In recent years, she was a devoted "Yaya" (grandmother).
Because of public health concerns, the funeral will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved