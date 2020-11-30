Judith A. Hutchinson

Fayetteville—Judith Alzata Hutchinson of Henrico, VA, and Fayetteville, NC, died on November 24, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, June Carter and Janet Hutchinson (Bomani Lee); two grandchildren, Layla Anaya and Kamil James; four brothers, Edward Ramsey, Alvin (Clemmie) Ramsey, Ben Ramsey, and Elijah (Lula) Ramsey, Jr.; two sisters, Harriet Bates and Linda (Dennis) Towles; a sister-in-law, Erma Hutchinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her husband, James, died earlier this year (March 2020).

Judith was a member of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

Formerly a bookkeeper and textile weaver, Judith was a dedicated homemaker, nurturing her families' roots and wings. Throughout her life she was an excellent baker and avid gardener. In recent years, she was a devoted "Yaya" (grandmother).

Because of public health concerns, the funeral will be private.



